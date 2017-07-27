FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Weingarten Realty Q2 core FFO per share $0.61
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Weingarten Realty Q2 core FFO per share $0.61

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Weingarten Realty Investors:

* Weingarten Realty reports strong results and raises guidance

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Weingarten Realty Investors sees fy 2017 nareit FFO per share $2.34 - $2.40

* Weingarten realty investors sees 2017 core ffo per share $2.38 - $2.44

* Weingarten realty investors sees fy 2017 core FFO per share $2.38 - $2.44

* Weingarten realty investors sees 2017 same property noi with redevelopments 2.5% - 3.5%

* Weingarten realty investors sees 2017 same property noi w/o redevelopments 2.0% - 3.0%

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Weingarten realty investors - with respect to 2017 guidance, company increased guidance for net income, nareit ffo and core ffo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.