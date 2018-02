BRIEF-Welbilt To Acquire Crem International for About $224 Mln

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Welbilt Inc:

* WELBILT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CREM INTERNATIONAL

* WELBILT INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $224 MILLION

* WELBILT INC - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING LATER IN 2018 AND BEYOND

* WELBILT INC - ‍ ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING CREDIT LINES​

* WELBILT - ‍ TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT OF SHARES OF AVAJ INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AB, WHICH IS MAJORITY OWNED BY PRIVEQ INVESTMENT FUND IV & SEB VENTURE CAPITAL​