BRIEF-Wellcare Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.32

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Wellcare Health Plans Inc:

* WELLCARE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.34

* RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $9.55 TO $9.85

* ‍INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE​

* MEDICARE HEALTH PLANS MEMBERSHIP WAS 496,000 MEMBERS AS OF DEC 31, 2017, INCREASED BY 151,000 MEMBERS

* MEDICARE HEALTH PLANS PREMIUM REVENUE OF $1.44 BILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED 50.9 PERCENT COMPARED WITH Q4 OF 2016

* MEDICARE PDP MEMBERSHIP WAS APPROXIMATELY 1.2 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, AND INCREASED BY 143,000 MEMBERS, OR 14.2 PERCENT

* WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS - DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $56.1 MILLION NONCASH BENEFIT FROM REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY.

* QTRLY GAAP TOTAL PREMIUM REVENUE $4,328.8 MILLION VERSUS $3,515.5 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $4.32 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $4.32 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S