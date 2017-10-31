FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WellCare says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.82
October 31, 2017 / 10:02 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-WellCare says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.82

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - WellCare Health Plans Inc-

* WellCare reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $4.08

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $3.82

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $8.25 to $8.40

* WellCare Health Plans Inc - ‍increases full-year 2017 guidance​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WellCare Health Plans Inc - ‍Q3 results also include recognition of a $23.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, previously unrecognized tax benefit​

* WellCare - ‍Q3 results include $0.40 per share in additional Florida Medicaid retroactive premium revenue related to benefits for periods before May 2016​

* WellCare - ‍revised FY adjusted earnings per share guidance includes tax benefit of about $0.53/share & $0.40/share related to Florida Medicaid retroactive premium revenue

* WellCare Health - ‍estimated $0.56-$0.65/share impact due to effect of premium deficiency reserve seen to be recorded in Q4 related to contract with Illinois HFS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

