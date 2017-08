Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wellgreen Platinum Ltd

* Wellgreen platinum announces $9.5 million private placement

* Wellgreen platinum - has arranged private placement of up to 33.8 million units for aggregate gross proceeds to company of approximately $9,531,215

* Wellgreen platinum - gross proceeds will be applied towards continuing development of wellgreen ni-pgm-cu project located in yukon territory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: