BRIEF-Wells Fargo Names Three New Independent Directors

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

* WELLS FARGO & CO - CELESTE CLARK, TED CRAVER, AND MARIA MORRIS TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* WELLS FARGO & CO - WITH WEDNESDAY‘S ANNOUNCEMENT, BOARD HAS NAMED 6 NEW DIRECTORS IN 2017, TOTAL OF 8 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS SINCE 2015

* WELLS FARGO - ‍ON JAN. 1, 2018, AVERAGE. TENURE OF DIRECTORS TO FALL TO SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 5 YRS FROM 8.4 YRS AT CO‘S 2017 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS​ MEETING

* WELLS FARGO & CO - AS RESULT OF RETIREMENTS ANNOUNCED AT YEAR END 2017 & WEDNESDAY'S ANNOUNCEMENT, BOARD WILL HAVE 16 MEMBERS ON JAN. 1, 2018