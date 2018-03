BRIEF-Wells Fargo Reviews Activities In Wealth & Investment Management Business

March 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO- HIGH END OF RANGE OF REASONABLY POSSIBLE POTENTIAL LOSSES IN EXCESS OF ACCRUAL FOR PROBABLE AND ESTIMABLE LOSSES WAS ABOUT $2.7 BILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2017

* WELLS FARGO - UNABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER RESOLUTION OF MORTGAGE REGULATORY INVESTIGATIONS/ SALES PRACTICES MATTERS TO HAVE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL CONDITION‍​‍​

* WELLS FARGO - REVIEW OF SOME ACTIVITIES IN WEALTH & INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BEING CONDUCTED BY BOARD, IN RESPONSE TO INQUIRIES FROM FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCIES‍​

* WELLS FARGO - BOARD REVIEW ASSESSING IF THERE HAVE BEEN INAPPROPRIATE REFERRALS/ RECOMMENDATIONS IN WIM, INCLUDING ROLLOVERS FOR 401(K) PLAN PARTICIPANTS

* WELLS FARGO - BOARD REVIEW ALSO ASSESSING IF THERE HAVE BEEN INAPPROPRIATE REFERRALS/ RECOMMENDATIONS IN WIM, INCLUDING CERTAIN ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS‍​

* WELLS FARGO - REVIEW ASSESSING IF INAPPROPRIATE REFERRALS IN WIM, INCLUDING REFERRALS OF BROKERAGE CUSTOMERS TO INVESTMENT, FIDUCIARY, SERVICES UNIT

* WELLS FARGO SAYS THE BOARD REVIEW OF ACTIVITIES WITHIN WEALTH AND INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT IS IN ITS PRELIMINARY STAGES - SEC FILING‍​

* WELLS FARGO & CO - THE COMPANY IS REVIEWING POLICIES, PRACTICES, AND PROCEDURES IN ITS FOREIGN EXCHANGE BUSINESS‍​

* WELLS FARGO & CO - CO IS ALSO RESPONDING TO INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNMENT AGENCIES IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR REVIEWS OF CERTAIN ASPECTS OF FX BUSINESS‍​

* WELLS FARGO & CO - REVIEWING FEE CALCULATIONS IN CERTAIN FIDUCIARY, CUSTODY ACCOUNTS IN INVESTMENT AND FIDUCIARY SERVICES BUSINESS

* WELLS FARGO - IN REVIEW OF FIDUCIARY, CUSTODY ACCOUNT FEE CALCULATIONS‍​, HAVE BEEN INSTANCES OF INCORRECT FEES BEING APPLIED TO SOME ASSETS & ACCOUNTS

* WELLS FARGO - IN REVIEW OF FIDUCIARY, CUSTODY ACCOUNT FEE CALCULATIONS INSTANCES OF INCORRECT FEES BEING APPLIED RESULTED IN OVERCHARGES ‍​

* WELLS FARGO - REVIEW OF FIDUCIARY, CUSTODY ACCOUNT FEE CALCULATIONS IS IN PRELIMINARY STAGES & IS FOCUSED INITIALLY ON ASSETS NOT PUBLICLY TRADED‍​