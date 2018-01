Jan 30 (Reuters) - Welspun Enterprises Ltd:

* HAS OPTION TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 51 PERCENT STAKE AS AND WHEN REGULATOR (NHAI) PERMITS AT A FIXED CONSIDERATION OF 86.7 MILLION​ RUPEES

* BUYS 49 PERCENT STAKE IN FOUR LANING PROJECT OF A SECTION OF NH-6 FROM VISHVARAJ GROUP FOR 83.3 MILLION RUPEES Source text: bit.ly/2rPHfXr