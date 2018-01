BRIEF-Welspun Enterprises' Unit Inks Concession Pact With Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corp

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Welspun Enterprises Ltd:

* MADHYA PRADESH STATE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORP, UNIT DEWAS WATERPROJECTS WORKS ENTERS CONCESSION AGREEMENT

* AGREEMENT FOR RESTRUCTURING DEWAS INDUSTRIAL WATER SUPPLY PROJECT

* SAYS ESTIMATED PROJECT COST OF RESTRUCTURED PROJECT IS 1.18 BILLION RUPEES

* WELSPUN ENTERPRISES -PROJECT CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE IS 12 MONTHS, CONCESSION PERIOD IS UP TO JUNE 15 2037 AFTER WHICH IT WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO MPSIDC