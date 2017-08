Aug 7 (Reuters) - Welspun India Ltd:

* June quarter consol net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 2.09 billion rupees last year

* June quarter consol total income 15.53 billion rupees versus 16.11 billion rupees last year

* Says expansion planned in towels and flooring solutions is progressing as per schedule‍​

* Says for FY18, capex is expected to be around INR 7 billion

Source text - bit.ly/2hBdDrq

Further company coverage: