July 25 (Reuters) - Wereldhave NV :

* H1 TOTAL RESULT EUR 74.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 2017: EUR 0.77 PER SHARE (2017: EUR 3.08; 2016: EUR 3.08)

* 2017 OUTLOOK OF DIRECT RESULT PER SHARE BETWEEN EUR 3.40 AND EUR 3.45

* SEES 2017 QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.77, OR EUR 3.08 ON A FULL YEAR BASIS

* H1 NET RENTAL INCOME DECREASED BY EUR 3.2 MILLION