BRIEF-Werner Enterprises Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.94

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Werner Enterprises Inc:

* WERNER ENTERPRISES REPORTS IMPROVED FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2017 REVENUES AND EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.94

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍Q4 2017 AND ANNUAL 2017 RESULTS INCLUDED A $110.5 MILLION, OR $1.52 PER DILUTED SHARE, NON-CASH REDUCTION IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE​

* ‍EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $300 MILLION TO $350 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $567.4 MILLION VERSUS $518.8 MILLION

* ‍AVERAGE REVENUES PER TRACTOR PER WEEK INCREASED 4.1% IN Q4 2017 COMPARED TO Q4 2016​