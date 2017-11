BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft Holdings Posts Q4 Loss Per Share $0.39

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc:

* WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q4 SALES $361.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $363.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍COMPANY IS TARGETING A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE INCREASE IN NET SALES YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN FISCAL 2018​

* WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS - ‍EXPECTS OPERATIONAL METRICS TO GAIN TRACTION THROUGHOUT YEAR, LEADING TO A BETTER SECOND HALF THAN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2018​

* ‍COMPANY TARGETS A LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN FISCAL 2018​

* - QTRLY NET SALES $361.6 MILLION VERSUS $365.6 MILLION

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXIT YEAR AT AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RUN-RATE OF MORE THAN 10 PERCENT​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.46 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S