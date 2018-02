BRIEF-Wesco International Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.03

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Wesco International Inc:

* WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.40 TO $4.90

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 6 PERCENT

* QTRLY NET SALES $1,996.6 MILLION VERSUS $1,793.3 MLN‍​

* ‍“EXPECT FAVORABLE ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND POSITIVE GROWTH IN OUR END MARKETS TO CONTINUE IN 2018​”

* SEES 2018 EPS ‍$4.05 TO $4.55 EXCLUDING IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION​

* Q4 RESULTS INCLUDE ‍$26.4 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL DISCRETE INCOME TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO APPLICATION OF TCJA​