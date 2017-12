Dec 29 (Reuters) - West Bancorporation Inc:

* WEST BANCORPORATION SAYS REDUCTION OF CORPORATE TAX RATES WILL CAUSE CO‘S DEFERRED TAX ASSET TO BE REVALUED - SEC FILING

* WEST BANCORPORATION - EXPECTS TO RECORD ADDITIONAL TAX PROVISION OF ABOUT $2.5 MILLION IN Q4 RELATED TO REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS Source text: (bit.ly/2BSOgY3) Further company coverage: