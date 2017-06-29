FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-West Marine to be acquired by Monomoy Capital Partners
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 9:11 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-West Marine to be acquired by Monomoy Capital Partners

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - West Marine Inc:

* West Marine Inc to be acquired by Monomoy Capital Partners for $12.97 per share

* West Marine Inc - deal for ‍total equity value of $338 million​

* West Marine Inc - ‍company founder and board member, Randy Repass, has entered into a voting agreement​

* West Marine Inc - transaction has been unanimously approved by West Marine's board of directors

* West Marine - after closing of deal, West Marine will be privately held and continue to be operated independently by company's management team

* West Marine - ‍randy Repass and his affiliated entities agreed to vote shares representing about 20% of company's voting power in favor of transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.