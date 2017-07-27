BRIEF-West Pharmaceutical reports Q2 EPS $0.51

July 27 (Reuters) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
* West announces second-quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.66 to $2.73
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51
* Q2 sales $397.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $406 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.585 billion to $1.6 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revising full-year 2017 sales and adjusted-diluted EPS guidance
* Full-year 2017 sales guidance is expected to be in a range between $1.585 billion and $1.600 billion
* Sees FY 2017 consolidated gross profit margin (Pct of net sales) 32.7 pct to 33.3 pct
* Sees 2017 capital spending to be up to $150 million, compared to a prior guidance range between $150 million and $175 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.73, revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: