BRIEF-Westamerica Bancorporation says board approved stock repurchase plan

* Westamerica Bancorporation declares quarterly dividend and announces stock repurchase plan

* Board approved plan to repurchase, as conditions warrant, up to 1.75 million shares of co's common stock

* Repurchase plan represents approximately 6.7 percent of company's common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2017

* Approved plan to repurchase shares,as conditions warrant, on open market / in privately negotiated transactions before Sept 1, 2018