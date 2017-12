BRIEF-Western Alliance Bancorp Says Ken Vecchione Will Be Promoted To CEO In Q1 2018

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Western Alliance Bancorp:

* WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION DETAILS TIMING FOR CEO ROLE TRANSITION IN 2018

* WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP - DURING Q1 OF 2018 ROBERT SARVER WILL TRANSITION FROM CHAIRMAN AND CEO TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP - IN CONJUNCTION WITH SARVER‘S CHANGE IN ROLE, KEN VECCHIONE WILL BE PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP - DALE GIBBONS WILL BE PROMOTED TO VICE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER