BRIEF-Western Digital comments on SanDisk intellectual property, SanDisk-Toshiba JVs

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Western Digital:

* Western Digital comments on SanDisk’s intellectual property, consent rights, SanDisk-Toshiba joint ventures

* SanDisk to seek injunctive relief to prevent Toshiba from transferring JV interests without SanDisk’s consent until arbitration is complete

* Western Digital, commenting on potential settlement with Bain Capital, says Bain Capital has not contacted Western Digital

* Western Digital, commenting on potential settlement with Bain Capital, says it does not have any current discussions with Bain Capital

* Toshiba’s assertion that Bain-SK Hynix consortium is similar to consortium agreed to by Western Digital earlier is “inaccurate”

* In relation to deal with Toshiba, consortium endorsed by Western Digital did not include its competitors or customers