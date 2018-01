Jan 25 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp:

* WESTERN DIGITAL ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER 2018

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $2.78

* Q2 REVENUE $5.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.28 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.67 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.95

* QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS FOR PERIOD HAS PROVISIONAL NET TAX CHARGE OF $1.6 BILLION DUE TO REPATRIATION TAX AS A RESULT OF TAX CUT & JOB ACT