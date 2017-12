Dec 7 (Reuters) - Western Energy Services Corp:

* WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

* WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP - 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPRISED OF $12 MILLION OF MAINTENANCE CAPITAL AND $8 MILLION OF EXPANSION CAPITAL

* WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP - 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET OF APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION