Oct 25 (Reuters) - Western Energy Services Corp

* Western Energy Services Corp releases third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Western Energy Services Corp qtrly revenue $54.1 million versus $32.5 million​

* Western Energy Services Corp qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Western Energy Services Corp says capital budget for 2017 remains unchanged and totals approximately $20 million‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: