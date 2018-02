Feb 26 (Reuters) - Western Investment Company Of Canada Ltd :

* WESTERN FINALIZES PURCHASE OF FOOTHILLS CREAMERY LTD.

* SAYS ‍EXECUTED A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT FOR PURCHASE OF A 90% OWNERSHIP STAKE IN FOOTHILLS CREAMERY LTD​

* SAYS ‍PURCHASE PRICE FOR DEAL IS SET AT $27.6 MILLION, SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENTS​

* SAYS WILL OWN 50% OF FOOTHILLS WITH ATB CAPITAL & FOOTHILLS CEO DON BAYRACK RETAINING OTHER 50%