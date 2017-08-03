BRIEF-Western Forest Products Q2 earnings per share C$0.06

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc

* Western announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.06

* Q2 revenue C$287.4 million versus C$301.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly lumber production was 207 million board feet, 11 pct lower than q2 of 2016

* Western Forest Products Inc - qtrly timberlands log production was 1.1 million cubic metres, 17 pct lower than in same period last year

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07, revenue view c$307.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to pursue marketing and disposition of certain non-core assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: