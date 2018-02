Feb 21 (Reuters) - Western Gas Partners Lp:

* WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, LP ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $1.1 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* ‍PRICED OFFERING OF $400 MILLION 4.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF 99.435% OF THEIR FACE VALUE​

* ‍PRICED OFFERING OF $700 MILLION 5.30% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2048 AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF 99.169% OF THEIR FACE VALUE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: