BRIEF-Western Gas Partners Extends Commodity Price Swap Agreements With Anadarko Petroleum

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp:

* WESTERN GAS PARTNERS - EXTENDED COMMODITY PRICE SWAP AGREEMENTS WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR DJ BASIN COMPLEX & MGR ASSETS THROUGH DEC 31, 2018

* WESTERN GAS PARTNERS SAYS ON DEC 15, CO‘S UNIT & ANADARKO‘S UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR WATTENBERG GAS GATHERING AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* WESTERN GAS PARTNERS - WATTENBERG AGREEMENT AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $0.16/MMBTU INCREASE IN GATHERING FEE THROUGH END OF CONTRACT TERM IN DEC 2027 Further company coverage: