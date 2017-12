Dec 5 (Reuters) - Western Gas Partners Lp:

* WESTERN GAS ANNOUNCES 2018 OUTLOOK

* WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP - SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $1.0 BILLION AND $1.1 BILLION

* WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $1.15 BILLION AND $1.25 BILLION