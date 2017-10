BRIEF-Western Investment Company of Canada agrees to acquire 75 pct of a North American specialty retailer

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd

* The Western Investment Company of Canada agrees to acquire 75% of a North American specialty retailer

* Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd - ‍LOI establishes enterprise value for retailer at $9.5 million​

* Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd - ‍ parties have agreed to keep identity of retailer confidential until all conditions have been removed​

* Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd - deal terms include ‍western contributing $3.45 million in cash, and current owner/managers retaining $1.15 million​