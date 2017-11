BRIEF-Western Investment Company of Canada says ‍LOI establishes purchase price for agrifood processor at about $25.5 mln

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Western Investment Company Of Canada Ltd

* The Western Investment Company of Canada signs a letter of intent to acquire an agrifood processor

* ‍Western Investment Company of Canada signs a letter of intent to acquire an agrifood processor​

* ‍Signed a letter of intent to acquire 90 pct of an agrifood processor in Western Canada ​

* Western Investment Company of Canada -‍LOI establishes purchase price for agrifood processor at about $25.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: