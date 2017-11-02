FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Western Union Co reports Q3 revenue $1.4 billion
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 8:31 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Western Union Co reports Q3 revenue $1.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Western Union Co

* Western Union Co reports third quarter results

* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85

* Sees fy GAAP earnings per share $1.50 to $1.60

* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.39 billion

* Western Union Co - qtrly ‍consumer-to-consumer revenues increased 1% on both a reported and constant currency basis​

* Western Union Co - qtrly earnings per share $0.51 ‍​

* Western Union Co - qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share of $0.53​

* Western Union Co sees 2017 ‍GAAP operating margin of approximately 17% and adjusted operating margin of approximately 20%​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.