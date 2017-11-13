FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westernone reports Q3 loss per share of $0.39 from continuing operations
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 10:59 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Westernone reports Q3 loss per share of $0.39 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Westernone Inc

* Reports 2017 Q3 results, announces new credit facility and appoints new director

* Qtrly ‍consolidated revenue from continuing operations was $12.8 million which decreased 3.0 pct compared to $13.2 million in prior year period​

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.39

* Entered into credit agreement under which 3-year $35.0 million secured revolving credit facility to be offered upon satisfaction of conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
