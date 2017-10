BRIEF-WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES Q3 ADJ SHR $0.88 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp :

* WABTEC REPORTS RESULTS FOR 3Q, UPDATES GUIDANCE

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.45 TO $3.50 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $3.8 BILLION

* Q3 SALES $958 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $946 MILLION

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.53, REVENUE VIEW $3.84 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ‍COMPANY‘S 12-MONTH BACKLOG, A SUBSET OF TOTAL, INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $2.2 BILLION​ AT QUARTER-END

* WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TARGET IN Q4 IS ABOUT 15 PERCENT​