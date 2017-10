Aug 10 (Reuters) - Westjet Airlines Ltd

* Westjet reports record July load factor of 85.6 per cent

* July 2017 ‍ASMs 2.79 billion versus 2.63 billion ​in July 2016

* Westjet Airlines Ltd - ‍ July 2017 revenue passenger miles (RPMs), 2.392 billion, increased 6.8 per cent year over year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: