Jan 11 (Reuters) - Westjet Airlines Ltd:

* WESTJET AIRLINES LTD - DEC ‍AVAILABLE SEAT MILES GREW 6.0 PER CENT OVER SAME PERIOD​

* WESTJET AIRLINES LTD - DEC REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS), OR TRAFFIC, INCREASED 9.8 PER CENT YEAR OVER YEAR

* WESTJET REPORTS RECORD DECEMBER LOAD FACTOR OF 83.6 PER CENT

* WESTJET AIRLINES LTD - ‍DECEMBER 2017 TRAFFIC RESULTS WITH A LOAD FACTOR OF 83.6 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 2.8 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR OVER YEAR​