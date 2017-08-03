BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Q2 earnings per share $1.17

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Corp

* Westlake chemical corporation announces second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $1.17

* Q2 sales $1.979 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Westlake chemical corp - olefins segment reported income from operations of $143.3 million in q2 of 2017, an increase of $2.7 million from q2 2016

* Westlake chemical corp - vinyls segment income from operations of $143.3 million in q2 of 2017 increased by $91.1 million from q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: