a month ago
BRIEF-Westmoreland Resource Partners, on July 1, 2017 units entered into amendment to parties' 2017 coal supply agreement
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Westmoreland Resource Partners, on July 1, 2017 units entered into amendment to parties' 2017 coal supply agreement

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Resource Partners Lp :

* Westmoreland Resource Partners Lp - on july 1, 2017 units entered into an amendment to parties' 2017 coal supply agreement

* Westmoreland Resource Partners - under amendment, parties increased annual maximum for contract years 2017-2021 and decreased tier 2 price threshold

* Westmoreland Resource Partners - amendment adjusted shortfall, inventory provisions for contract year 2017-2018 to mirror terms already in place for 2017 stub year

* Westmoreland Resource - each of tonnage terms relating to annual maximum, tier 2 price threshold, shortfall, inventory were omitted from 2017 agreement Source text (bit.ly/2u1bnzl) Further company coverage:

