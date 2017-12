Dec 1 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Resource Partners Lp :

* WESTMORELAND RESOURCE PARTNERS SAYS ‍ON NOV 30, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JANUARY 1, 2015 - SEC FILING​

* WESTMORELAND RESOURCE PARTNERS SAYS ‍AMENDMENT EXTENDS CURRENT TERM END DATE OF SERVICES AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2018​