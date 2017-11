Nov 3 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp

* ‍Westpac and Northill Capital enter into an agreement regarding sale of Hastings​

* ‍As at 30 Sept 2017, AUM by businesses in which Northill owns a majority interest total about US$48 billion​

* ‍Terms of agreement (including price) are currently confidential​