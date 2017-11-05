BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp says FY ‍net profit attributable to equity holders $7.99 billion

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:
* FY cash earnings $8,062 million, up 3 pct
* Final dividend 94 cents per share
* As at Sept 30, common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 10.6% pct
* FY revenue from ordinary activities up 4 pct to $21,802 million
* As at Sept 30, cash return on equity (roe) 13.8 pct
* FY net profit for period attributable to equity holders up 7 pct to $7,990 million
* “Outlook for Australia remains positive overall”
* FY net interest income $15.70 billion versus $15.35 billion
* “Remain positive about Australian housing market, although we expect price growth to moderate through 2018”
* FY reported net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 2.06 pct