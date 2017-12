BRIEF-Westpac Banking Fixes Mortgage Process Error And Compensates Affected Customers

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* TO COMPENSATE CUSTOMERS WHO HELD ONE OF 13,000 OWNER OCCUPIER INTEREST ONLY VARIABLE HOME LOANS AFFECTED BY MORTGAGE PROCESSING ERROR

* ‍ESTIMATED REFUNDS FOR OWNER OCCUPIER CUSTOMERS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $11 MILLION, WHICH WAS INCLUDED IN CO‘S FY17 FINANCIAL RESULT​

* IS ALSO REVIEWING INTEREST ONLY INVESTOR LOANS THAT MAY HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE ISSUE

* ‍EXPECTED REMEDIATION PROGRAM FOR ALL CUSTOMERS WILL TAKE AROUND 12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE​

* ERROR PREDOMINANTLY AFFECTS LOANS WITH AN INTEREST ONLY PERIOD THAT EXPIRED BETWEEN 2009 AND 2016