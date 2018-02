Feb 14 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* WESTPAC ACKNOWLEDGES APRA PAPERS ON CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY

* AS AT DEC. 31 2017, WESTPAC‘S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 5.5 PERCENT

* ‍IMPACT ON WESTPAC‘S RWA, CAPITAL RATIOS AND OTHER FINANCIAL RATIOS CANNOT YET BE ACCURATELY ASSESSED​

* ‍APRA HAS INDICATED THAT PROPOSED CHANGES MAY BE RECALIBRATED​