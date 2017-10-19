BRIEF-Westpac Banking to refund some package customers

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp-

* Westpac to refund some package customers

* Would provide refunds to some customers holding ‘packaged’ accounts ​

* Refunds expected to total about $65 million with after tax cost to co of around $45 million which will be included in co’s fy17 results​

* Refunds provided ‍ after identifying that some customers did not automatically receive benefits to which they were entitled​

* Issue affected about 200,000 customers who held premier advantage packages with co