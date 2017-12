Dec 22 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc:

* WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH WEICHAI POWER

* WESTPORT FUEL - MOU SETS FRAMEWORK FOR FINALIZING DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF WESTPORT HIGH PRESSURE DIRECT INJECTION TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA

* WESTPORT SAYS MOU STATES CO WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR WESTPORT HPDI DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES TO MEET CHINA VI EMISSIONS STANDARDS

* WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC - CO, WEICHAI POWER ARE EXPECTED TO ENTER INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IN EARLY 2018