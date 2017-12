Dec 8 (Reuters) - WestRock Co:

* REITERATED FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE OF AT LEAST $16.3 BILLION, ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA OF MORE THAN $2.8 BILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $16.38 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* “HAS OPPORTUNITY TO EXPAND ITS MARGINS AND DEPLOY ITS CAPITAL” TO GROW ADJUSTED EBITDA TO MORE THAN $4 BILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2022​

* REITERATED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW OF AT LEAST $2.3 BILLION​