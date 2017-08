June 21 (Reuters) - WestRock Co-

* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc

* WestRock Co - will pay total consideration representing an ebitda multiple of less than 4.5 times on a post-synergy basis

* WestRock Co - consideration will be made in cash

* WestRock Co - assets to be acquired include a corrugator and corrugated converting operations and certain related fulfillment assets