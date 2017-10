Oct 19 (Reuters) - Westwood Holdings Group Inc

* Westwood Holdings Group - ‍on Oct 13, Westwood, AGF investments entered into a settlement relating to previously disclosed litigation between parties​

* Westwood holdings group inc - ‍westwood has agreed to make a one-time payment to AGF of $10 million Canadian before any recovery of insurance proceeds​