Jan 18 (Reuters) - Wex Inc:

* WEX INC - ‍ON JAN. 17, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 1, 2016 - SEC FILING​

* WEX-AMENDMENT REDUCES APPLICABLE INTEREST RATE MARGIN FOR CO‘S TRANCHE B-2 TERM LOANS BY 50 BASIS POINTS FOR BOTH LIBOR BORROWINGS,BASE RATE BORROWINGS​

* WEX INC - ‍THIRD AMENDMENT INCREASES COMMITMENTS UNDER COMPANY'S TRANCHE B-2 TERM LOANS FROM $1.182 BILLION TO $1.335 BILLION​