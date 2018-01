BRIEF-Weyco Group Partners With Samar Lifestyle To Launch The Florsheim Brand In India And South Asia

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Weyco Group Inc:

* WEYCO GROUP PARTNERS WITH SAMAR LIFESTYLE TO LAUNCH THE FLORSHEIM BRAND IN INDIA AND SOUTH ASIA

* ‍FLORSHEIM COLLECTION WILL BE AVAILABLE STARTING IN SPRING/SUMMER 2018 SEASON ACROSS 100+ POINTS OF SALE ACROSS INDIA​

* GROUP WILL BE INTRODUCING FLAGSHIP FLORSHEIM STORES IN INDIA IN LATE 2018 WITH AN ADDITIONAL 5 STORES IN 2019​

* SIGNED LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH SAMAR LIFESTYLE ,TO PRODUCE AND DISTRIBUTE FLORSHEIM FOOTWEAR IN INDIA, PAKISTAN, BANGLADESH, NEPAL & BHUTAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: