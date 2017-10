Oct 12 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co:

* Weyerhaeuser redeems ownership interest in Twin Creeks, LLC joint venture and announces sale of 100,000 acres of timberlands

* Weyerhaeuser co says ‍announced redemption of its 21 percent ownership interest in Twin Creeks Timber, llc joint venture for $107.5 million in cash​

* Weyerhaeuser co says ‍also announced an agreement to sell 100,000 acres of southern timberlands to twin creeks for $202.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: